Hundred Year Old House To Be Torn Down

'STEELE' HOUSE
The new owners of property at 572 Fairhope Avenue (corner of Mershon) plan to demolish the old house that has stood vacant there for many years; they intend to replace it with a design to pay homage to the old one, according to neighbors.
Former museum director Donnie Barrett calls it the 'Steele' house where Ira Steele, a city councilman and fire chief once lived. William H. Steele was his father. The Wenzels and Godards were extended family members.
More recently it was owned by the (Bill) Simmons family: Flo Simmons, who was instrumental in the founding of the city's museum lived there until 1966, according to Barrett. It has been vacant since.
The home seems to have been a social spot back in the day, according to reports from the time.
