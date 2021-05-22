Neighbors Object To New Electric Station Location

Fairhope, Alabama
|New substation site plan (North to left).
|8300 Morphy Avenue.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS TO DECIDE
During the May Board of Adjustments meeting, a group of residents from the Hawthorn Glenn neighborhood objected to a new plan to construct an electrical substation on property the city just purchase at 8300 Morphy Avenue (for $250K), adjacent to their neighborhood on the east.
A special exception is needed from the board to use the residentially-zoned property for public utilities.
The neighbors said it has been their understanding for about the last two years the substation was to be constructed in the nearby drainage basin, behind the ABC liquor store on Lottie Lane; they were surprised to learn about the change of plans only recently.
Several said it seemed like the city was trying to "push this through" without feedback from the community ... or adequate transparency.
Other concerns mentioned were reduced property values, safety (EMF radiation), noise (hum), and possible wetland issues on the site.
In reply, councilman Burrell cited data that any noise would be minimal, only 63 decibels at six feet and negligible beyond that; engineers provided data EMF radiation would actually be less than that coming from electric appliances in their homes.
Mayor Sullivan said the current old substation (under the water tank on Fairhope Avenue) is operating at 110% capacity at times ... and all other system upgrades depend upon the timely completion of this new one on Morphy, or "our entire electric system ... put in jeopardy of failure."
She hoped construction could begin by July 1 at the latest, when contractors are expected to be finishing up other upgrades around town (ie. the new Nichols substation).
Sullivan: "All depends ... on the Morphy substation."
Burrell agreed the holdup here is impeding progress on the overall $12 million, system-wide capacity upgrade that began in 2018.
ABC BASIN LOCATION TOO COSTLY?
Burrell said problems arose with the design at the original retention basin location: cost of earthwork to fill in the northern portion of the basin alone would be a million dollars, according to project engineers.
He said there was indeed a need to move quickly on the land purchase: "We did buy it ... as soon as it came on the market ... paid $250K ... (will) save $750K."
Mayor Sullivan said the BOA's public hearings are the place where the public is given a chance to weigh in. She said engineers determined the ABC site was "not the best" and they looked, but no other site along Morphy was available. The new substation has to be in that area where the heavy, 43 KVA distribution power lines run.
She added some residential neighbors opposed the ABC basin site as well.
TABLED UNTIL NEXT MEETING
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted unanimously to delay its decision until the next regular meeting on June 10, so that the site plan could be revised to address concerns, including: if a wetland delineation is needed, a shift to the east away from homes, provide elevations on retaining walls, and a landscape/buffer plan.
The mayor said some preliminary site work could begin before then, such as landscape work.
|Board of adjustments.
