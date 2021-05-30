New Art Gallery Opening In Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama
|'Hello' art gallery to open soon.
|18 S. Section Street.
THE 'HELLO GALLERY'
Owners of the new 'Hello Art Gallery' (click) in downtown Fairhope were decorating their storefront Sunday; signs posted say they are seeking new artists to display there as well.
The Fairhope Artists Gallery operated in the 18 S. Section St. building for many years.
A Times reporter was told the name (Hello) was selected because it is "so welcoming."
|Former Fairhope Artists Gallery.
