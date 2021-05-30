Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Sunday, May 30, 2021

New Art Gallery Opening In Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

'Hello' art gallery to open soon.

18 S. Section Street.

THE 'HELLO GALLERY'

Owners of the new 'Hello Art Gallery' (click) in downtown Fairhope were decorating their storefront Sunday; signs posted say they are seeking new artists to display there as well.  

The Fairhope Artists Gallery operated in the 18 S. Section St. building for many years.

A Times reporter was told the name (Hello) was selected because it is "so welcoming."



Former Fairhope Artists Gallery.


