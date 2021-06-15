Clogged AC Drain Caused New Library Leak

Fairhope, Alabama
|Today (Tuesday June 15)
'TEEN AREA' ON EAST SIDE OF BUILDING
A clogged air conditioning condensate drain in a mechanical room upstairs caused the water leak in the library's teen section last week, according to assistant public works director Ladd.
Another accidental secondary overflow occurred during the repair process as well, he added. A private clean-up service contractor responded to the first ... and city employees are handling the second.
Councilman Burrell told the Times later he "believed the leak was preventable." Ongoing routine maintenance has always been an area of concern in city-owned buildings.
A new, independent building maintenance department formed three years ago was dissolved last year and responsibilities returned to public works.
|Last week.
|Last week.
No comments:
Post a Comment