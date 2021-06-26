Library To Get Covid Grant For New Computers

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope library board.
AMERICAN RECOVERY PLAN
According to library director Tamara Dean during the June library board meeting, the library is eleigible for a $73,440 grant to replace aging computers.
The state library board received $3 from the American Recovery Plan passed in March and is disbursing it to all libraries around the state.
Dean said that amount should replace about 48 of the facility's 100 computers; she was not sure if it would be a lump sum or disbursed gradually over the next year though.
LIBRARY BOARD HAS NEW CHAIRMAN
According to minutes of the April meeting, after hearing that longtime library board chairman Martin Lanaux would be leaving in September, board members elected Anne Johnson as new chairperson; Dan Stankoski was re-elected vice chair and Carol Wilson secretary.
Lanaux served as chairman for 16 years; there are currently two vacancies on the board (including Lanaux's spot).
No comments:
Post a Comment