Members To Decide Fate Of Historic Fairhope Building

AMERICAN LEGION POST 199
According to a letter obtained by the Times sent out by post commander Gerry Garcia, a settlement has been reached with insurance over hurricane Sally damages; post 199 members will soon decide the fate of the historic old building at 700 S. Mobile Street (possibly during the August post meeting).
The building was called 'Pine Needles' for many years, after construction in 1912.
Garcia: "The post/repair reconstruction committee is now working on a decision briefing which will go to the executive committee ... and then post membership ... (it) will compare/contrast the options of repairing (with enhancements) the existing main building ... versus replacing it with a new building."
Upgrading to allow the disabled access to upper floors may be a major consideration/expense; the city's building official Eric Cortinas told the Times some sort of wheelchair access or lift will be needed for use the 2nd and 3rd floors, to comply with federal regulations (ADA).
He added he though some sort of grants may be available; donations to the club's capital fund from the public are also being accepted.
