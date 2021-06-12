New Pt. Clear Planning District Goes Into Effect

Fairhope, Alabama
|New District 19 zoning map (colored area).
BALDWIN COUNTY DISTRICT 19
The Baldwin County commission approved the proposed zoning map developed by a special committee appointed earlier this year to designate zoning classifications in the area roughly bounded by Old Battles Road on the north, Section Street on the east, CR 32 the south, and one-lot in from Scenic 98 on the west.
Members of the special zoning committee who came up with the map were: Paul Davis, Katie Fisher, Tracy Frost, Willard Holliman.
Reflecting current use, the vast majority is designated some level (density) of residiential, with just three small lots getting some form of commercial zoning on the southwest side.
Now, all development proposals in the new district will have to go through the Baldwin County Planning Department, not the city of Fairhope's, as had been the case until now.
Proponent Tracy Frost said "the effort began last summer ... when many citizens felt they had no voice in what (development) was happening ... living in an un-zoned area ... ."
HISTORIC OVERLAY ZONES ADDED
Also, to assuage anti-zoning fears of some long-time residents, four small family heritage overlay districts were included too.
The largest of these are along Ponder and Old Marlow Roads in the southwest portion of the new district.
DISTRICT 17 NEXT?
Using this one as a model, the Times has learned there is new interest in adopting zoning in areas of the un-zoned, adjacent county planning district 17. (New district 19 was once a part of the larger 17 too.)
|Family Heritage Overlay.
|Pt. Clear area affected.
1 comment:
What is the "culturally significant local community"?
I only see 21st-Century Americans living in this area.
