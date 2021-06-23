Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Power Failure At Overloaded Substation Today

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Fairhope Ave. substation.

Hwy 181 signals out.

Power was out this afternoon on the east side of town because of a failure at the Fairhope Avenue electric substation; police officers had to direct traffic at some intersections. 

Cause of the failure was not announced, but one source said it may be related to a lightning strike in an earlier storm.

Plans are in now the works to replace this substation with a higher capacity one on nearby Morphy Avenue; it sometimes exceeds designed capacity (110%).

