Power Failure At Overloaded Substation Today

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope Ave. substation.
|Hwy 181 signals out.
Power was out this afternoon on the east side of town because of a failure at the Fairhope Avenue electric substation; police officers had to direct traffic at some intersections.
Cause of the failure was not announced, but one source said it may be related to a lightning strike in an earlier storm.
Plans are in now the works to replace this substation with a higher capacity one on nearby Morphy Avenue; it sometimes exceeds designed capacity (110%).
No comments:
Post a Comment