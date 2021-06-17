Storm Could Test New Seawall/Drainage Infrastructure

Fairhope, Alabama
|New rip rap wall on Mobile Bay.
|System approaching (Friday at 1 AM)
TEMPORARY SEAWALL IN PLACE
An approaching tropical storm could put the new seawall at south beach park and partially-completed drainage infrastructure on N. Church and Section Streets to the test this weekend, if the 6 to 8 inches of rain and high surf materialize as predicted.
The rip rap rocks were installed last week as a temporary measure by city public works crews to shore up the collapsed fifty year old wood/concrete bulkhead, until a permanent solution is implemented as part of the $6.2 million Working Waterfront, federally funded BP RESTORE grant project.
We asked councilman Burrell, a structural engineer by trade himself, if he thought the new wall would withstand the pounding that is coming, but did not receive a reply yet.
OTHER DRAINAGE PROJECTS NOT COMPLETED
Drainage improvements already installed as part of the ongoing $5.2 million city-funded Church Street drainage/utility infrastructure upgrade project that began last summer (at the treatment plant) and is ongoing all the way to Fels Avenue through the summer ... could be impacted by the storm as well.
Also, the mostly-completed Section Street/Oak Avenue intersection drainage improvement project that started several weeks ago may get an early test; it is totally city-funded too.
NEW RIVER MILL PARK BEING SODDED
On the east side, private contractors were sodding an area on Fairhope Avenue west of the River Mill neighborhood Thursday that has just been re-graded in preparation for donation by the Single Tax Corporation to the city as a park.
Some of that area in the Cowpen Creek watershed has been flood-prone in the past.
|River Mill drainage.
Need more rocks asap!
