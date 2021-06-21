Utility Use Approved For New Morphy Avenue Property

Fairhope, Alabama
|Site for new electric station.
|Salem Street neighbors.
NEIGHBORS STILL OBJECT
After being given the go-ahead on June 10 by the Board of Adjustments and appeals, the city is now seeking bidders for site preparation work for a new electric substation on property it purchased in April at 8300 Morphy avenue.
Even though the property is zoned residential (R-3PGH), utilities are permitted in all areas of the city with the approval of four members of this board.
To address some Hawthorne Glenn neighbors’ objections heard at the previous meeting (May 17), more plants were added to the buffer along the west property line; other adjustments were made to save several large oak trees, and for clearance of wetlands discovered on the south side.
More shrubs and trees are to be installed in front as well to block the view from Morphy Avenue; existing trees along the west property line will be preserved as well.
EARLIER DRAINAGE BASIN PLAN CALLED UNSUITABLE
According to the city’s building official Eric Cortinas, the earlier plan for using part of the city’s drainage basin behind the ABC liquor store on Lottie Lane ran in to trouble because of high earthwork cost ($1 million for filling in the basin?) and potential FEMA flood plain permitting issues, so an alternative site was sought along Morphy where the high voltage 46 KV transmission lines run to the existing substation under the water tower on Fairhope Avenue.
That one is operating over capacity at times (110%) … and there is no room for expansion there; efforts to purchase property from the Baldwin School Board, adjacent church, and elsewhere along the route were not successful according to city officials during the May meeting. (A total of five sites were considered.)
APPEAL TO CIRCUIT COURT?
Several adjacent Salem Street residents in Hawthorne Glenn still objected (Wimmer, King, Lamia, White, et. al.), citing decreased property values, potential health hazard, and reduced quality of life issues.
Decisions of municipal Board of Adjustments may be appealed to circuit court within 15 days, according to Section 45 of the Alabama legal code; we do not know if any is planned at this time.
|New design.
