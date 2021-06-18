Volanta Park Cleared For New Ballfields and Parking

Fairhope, Alabama
|2019 plan.
|Trees being cleared today.
FIRST PHASE OF PARK IMPROVEMENT PLAN
Trees were being cleared today from the northeast corner of Volanta Park where four new "youth" baseball fields are to be constructed.
More fields with more parking is the first phase of the multi-year plan approved by the city's recreation committee in October 2019. An existing ball field at the Volanta entrance is to be removed and replaced with more parking too.
From our 2019 report: "The plan as envisioned would be executed in phases ... and add four baseball fields on vacant space on the east side ... and triple parking available (first phase), and eventually add a new multi-use recreation facility, enlarge the pool, re-locate and improve the skate park, improve stadium and concession facilities, et. al."
The frisbee golf course and dog park would not be affected, according to details given then.
The city council budgeted $650K this year to get it started; but the final cost was put at about $1.5 million when the plans were discussed two years ago.
No timeline for construction has been given, as far as we know.
|"Conceptual plan" presented in 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment