Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Friday, June 4, 2021

Work Begins On Volanta Electric Upgrade

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Volanta Avenue substation upgrades underway.

 

ELECTRIC SYSTEM  UPGRADES CONTINUE

Contractors have begun replacing the old 7,500 KVA transformer on Volanta Avenue (across from the dog park) with a 10,000 KVA one to keep up with increasing electric loads in the city.

Switches and other aging equipment will be replaced there as well; total cost is about $680K.  

This is the third phase of a four phase $8.7 million project begun in 2017; upgrades to the Twin Beech and Nichols Avenue substations have been completed.

After this one, contractors are to shift to phase 4, the final phase, construction of a new substation on Morphy Avenue (if site location issues can be worked out).

 

Electrical upgrade project.



