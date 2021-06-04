Work Begins On Volanta Electric Upgrade

Fairhope, Alabama
|Volanta Avenue substation upgrades underway.
ELECTRIC SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUE
Contractors have begun replacing the old 7,500 KVA transformer on Volanta Avenue (across from the dog park) with a 10,000 KVA one to keep up with increasing electric loads in the city.
Switches and other aging equipment will be replaced there as well; total cost is about $680K.
This is the third phase of a four phase $8.7 million project begun in 2017; upgrades to the Twin Beech and Nichols Avenue substations have been completed.
After this one, contractors are to shift to phase 4, the final phase, construction of a new substation on Morphy Avenue (if site location issues can be worked out).
