100 Year Old Simmons/Steele House Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama
|572 Fairhope Avenue.
|4 lot subdivision approved.
LOT SUBDIVIDED
After the planning commission unanimously approved subdividing the 1.7 acre lot into four parcels during its monthly meeting yesterday, the hundred year old house at 572 Fairhope Avenue was demolished today.
Several neighbors spoke yesterday against the subdivision request, on traffic, pedestrian safety, and density grounds; but were told by the commission that since the neighborhood was already zoned R-2, and the proposal met all subdivision and building regulations, there was no legal way not to approve it.
Owners Ron and Melanie Johnson did agree to install sidewalks along Mershon and Johnson avenues; they will be the only ones in that neighborhood.
Access to the four lots will be from those streets (not Fairhope Avenue).
Ira Steele, a former city councilman and fire chief lived there at one time. The related family of local historian and history museum co-founder Flo Simmons once resided there as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment