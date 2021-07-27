Bayview Park Tree Problems Addressed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope's Bayview Park.
N. BAYVIEW AVENUE
Arborists from Chris Francis Tree Service were inserting threaded rods today to repair a big live oak tree's cracked limb in Bayview Park on the bluff today.
The city council contracted with Chris Francis Tree Service to eradicate termites and remove dead wood as well: cost $9,589.
1 comment:
Is that area a public park? I assumed that it belonged to the homeowners' on the east side of Bayview, but it's good to know that it is open to all that want to gather there.
Post a Comment