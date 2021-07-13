Congressman Carl Holds Fairhope Town Hall

Fairhope, Alabama
|Congessman Jerry Carl at Fairhope city hall.
FAIRHOPE CITY HALL
First district Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl held a town hall meeting this afternoon in the council chamber.
He said the three questions he gets asked most often in his first six months in office are about:
1. Illegal immigration. He said finishing the wall and more help for border patrol there are his priorities. He said Alabama already has its national guard helping there.
2. Abortion. He said this issue won't really get settled until the Supreme Court decides it. A current Republican bill to curtail has no democratic support.
3. National security is his number one concern. He said he sits on the Armed Services Committee and wants more funding for the military but the current administration is not asking for any increases. He added he thought the next "real war" will be fought "in space."
SOME QUESTIONS FROM PUBLIC
1. A citizen asked if the EPA could do anything about the "ash pond" on Mobile Bay; Carl said as far as he knows that is solely a state issue.
2. The I-10 bridge project? Carl said it was put back on the TIP by the ESMPO ... so it is back on the federal "radar" ... "if we can find any money." He said he has not been contacted by the Biden administration about infrastructure.
3. Critical race theory? He said he opposed "teaching kids to hate each other in public schools" and encouraged citizens to become more active locally at school boards, city councils, etc. Carl: "Local government ... is the best government."
4. Origins of the coronavirus? He said there was a committee looking into it. He wondered if officials like Dr. Fauci who seemed to change opinions so much had any conflicts of interest. Carl: "Like to know. Did he have stocks ... in 3M ... masks .. for instance?"
3 comments:
It was a very informative meeting. I must say I was a tad surprised by the lack of attendance. Perhaps more can be done in the future to get the word out.
While I never miss the opportunity to cast a ballot and have my voice heard, I can't imagine why anyone would bother to show up and listen to Jerry's nonsense. He won because there was an R beside his name. He doesn't know anything, and just spouts talking points. The next war will be in space? That's laughable. The next war is in progress now, and it's being fought on computers. The current cyber attacks are just a prelude to what is actually possible in a world linked electronically. And he represents this district! His focus should be on how to get funding for the I-10 bridge! And he's just sitting around waiting on the President to call him up and ask him what he needs??? I'm certain that he knows absolutely nothing about what critical race theory entails, because most people just listen to scare tactics and not facts. And the idea that he would try to impugn Dr. Fauci by suggesting that he had financial interests in masks? Pathetic. Utterly and shockingly pathetic. Which is all Alabama will ever have in representation when they don't bother to educate themselves on issues, much less politicians.
The next war will be in space, as well as elsewhere. If Fauci is not corrupt he is certainly incompetent.
