Fairhope's Comprehensive Growth Plan Redo To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope growth plan area.
CURRENT PLAN NOT WORKING?
Public input into the long-anticipated redo of the city's comprehensive growth plan should begin in late September according to mayor Sullivan.
She said senior staff had already held an organizational meeting with the consultant selected by the city council for the task, the planning division of the Neel-Schaffer civil engineering firm.
This is another of the city's projects funded by the RESTORE ACT (2010 BP oil spill fine money) that has been in the works for several years.
Scope of the project: "Planning Services for Fairhope Area Community-Based Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The Scope of Services will include, but may not be limited to, project organization and coordination, community engagement, data collection, development of the land use plan, action plan for goals and prioritizations, community code reviews and updates, and final approval and adoptions, to deliver a complete: Fairhope Area Community-Based Comprehensive Land Use Plan."
The city's current Village-concept Comprehensive Growth plan was adopted almost twenty years ago and has been updated twice; it has been criticized for lack of enforcement, something the new plan is supposed to address.
The "village" plan sought to preserve the downtown business district and encourage commercial growth mostly at major intersections (nodes) in outlying areas (in and out of city limits) versus the usual strip-mall approach found along major roads in most other cities.
Cities in Alabama are required to have growth plans but currently they are not legally binding, to used only as guidelines.
No comments:
Post a Comment