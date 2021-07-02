Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Friday, July 2, 2021

New Roundabout Design Presented To Public

Proposed CR 13 roundabout.

A public information meeting was held concerning the proposed new roundabout at the intersection of County road 13  and Twin Beech road in east Fairhope.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022; funding by ALDOT and the ESMPO.

Another roundabout on CR 13 at CR 32 could be constructed around the same time; funded entirely by the county.

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Why is it the roundabouts in Fairhope and only Fairhope zig and zag, twist and bend the lanes entering the roundabout?

Friday, July 02, 2021
Publisher said...

That is usually due to right of way acquisition issues. Some is not available or too costly. This one was shifted to the east because of the home on the NW segment, we were told.

Friday, July 02, 2021
Anonymous said...

If you look at the proposal less space would be taken if the approach lanes were to be kept straight.
The same issues with right away existed in Daphne, the roundabouts were shifted as is Fairhope’s but the lanes kept straight.

Friday, July 02, 2021

