New Roundabout Design Presented To Public

Fairhope, Alabama
|Proposed CR 13 roundabout.
A public information meeting was held concerning the proposed new roundabout at the intersection of County road 13 and Twin Beech road in east Fairhope.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022; funding by ALDOT and the ESMPO.
Another roundabout on CR 13 at CR 32 could be constructed around the same time; funded entirely by the county.
3 comments:
Why is it the roundabouts in Fairhope and only Fairhope zig and zag, twist and bend the lanes entering the roundabout?
That is usually due to right of way acquisition issues. Some is not available or too costly. This one was shifted to the east because of the home on the NW segment, we were told.
If you look at the proposal less space would be taken if the approach lanes were to be kept straight.
The same issues with right away existed in Daphne, the roundabouts were shifted as is Fairhope’s but the lanes kept straight.
