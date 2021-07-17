Solar Canopy Coming To Fairhope City Hall

Fairhope, Alabama
DEMONSTRATION/RESEARCH PROJECT
The city council granted an non exclusive easement to the AMEA (the city's electricity provider) for installation of a solar power canopy over eight parking spaces at city hall.
The 24KW canopy in the northeast corner of the city hall parking lot is to be tilted, 8 feet tall on its south and 25 on the north side; six parking spaces will be under the canopy and two others used for supporting equipment.
The AMEA will provide all materials and maintenance as well as insurance (in case of damage by cars), according to company representative Arthur Bishop.
They have similar ground-based array projects around the state (Foley, Tuskegee, Opelika, et al) but this will be the first canopy type.
Another location in town is being considered for an additional 24KW array, Bishop said.
