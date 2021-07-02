Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Friday, July 2, 2021

Upgrades Coming To Colony Nature Park?

Fairhope, Alabama 

Rough draft plan.

Recreation director Pat White presented a rough concept to the city council for walking trails, disc golf and even a fishing pond at the city's 40 acre Colony Nature Park on Twin Beech Road, just west of CR 13. 

A new federal parks grant may be available for funding it later this year according to grant coordinator Jessica Walker.

City council members gave the go ahead to investigate the grant.




While talking about parks. What is the status of the proposed park located in the triangle between 98, Veterans Drive, and Homestead avenue?

Friday, July 02, 2021

