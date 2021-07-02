Upgrades Coming To Colony Nature Park?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Rough draft plan.
Recreation director Pat White presented a rough concept to the city council for walking trails, disc golf and even a fishing pond at the city's 40 acre Colony Nature Park on Twin Beech Road, just west of CR 13.
A new federal parks grant may be available for funding it later this year according to grant coordinator Jessica Walker.
City council members gave the go ahead to investigate the grant.
1 comment:
While talking about parks. What is the status of the proposed park located in the triangle between 98, Veterans Drive, and Homestead avenue?
Post a Comment