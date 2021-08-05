Art Alley Transit Hub Project Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama
|Art Alley project (Church St. entrance)
|Fairhope parking deck alley.
HIGHER THAN EXPECTED COST
On recommendation of city staff, the city council passed a resolution rejecting the lone bid received for the so-called 'Art Alley' project, because it came in higher than expected; it is to be re-submitted for new bids from contractors.
The resolution read " ... reject bid ... due to project funders being uncomfortable with only one bidder ... and perceived irregularities in prices ... authorize staff to rebid."
Highland Wake Construction, LLC was the sole bidder at $1.44 million; the current high cost for materials was one possible reason cited.
Project description: The Arts Alley Downtown Transit Hub project is a revitalization effort for the area around the public parking garage in the heart of Fairhope’s downtown ... a variety of site and vertical elements incorporated in the construction of this project such as masonry walls, wayfinding signage, site furnishings and a restroom facility that includes plumbing and mechanical. The site work involved in the project scope includes, but is not limited to drainage, tree pruning, paving, electrical, lighting, landscape, and irrigation.
FIRST PROPOSED IN 2016
The idea was conceived by urban design consultant Dan Burden during a visit in 2016 -- and later became a ESMPO project mostly state/federally funded, subject to added regulations; an archeologist had to be hired two years ago to monitor excavations for native American Indian artifacts, for instance.
The Single Tax Corporation may vote to step in to provide some funding for additional art work, according to president Turner (possibly an arch by local artist Bruce Larsen).
The project is intended to increase usage of the city's parking deck by adding landscaping, lighting, and other amenities to improve its current stark appearance; the county is sponsoring a BRATS bus station with restrooms at the west entrance as well.
|Consultant Burden in 2016.
|Proposed east side entrance.
