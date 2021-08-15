Boat Salvage Almost Completed At Fairhope Pier

Fairhope, Alabama
|Boat salvage nearing completion.
PIER MARINA
Salvaging boats sunk by last October's hurricane Zeta is almost completed, only one more remains by our count.
According to councilman Boone, the city plans to take over operation of the marina from restaurant owner Rick Gambino, who has leased the city's pier building for about five years. Operation of the marina is a component of the 15 year lease for the building. The future of the restaurant business itself is still uncertain (it was for sale for some time).
Electricity to the boats that was knocked out by the storms still has still not been restored, the city's responsibility.
The restaurant closed in spring of 2020 when the pier was closed by the city early in the covid pandemic state of emergency, and has not reopened.
