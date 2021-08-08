Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Sunday, August 8, 2021

City Could Offer Payments For Covid Shots

EMPLOYEE VACCINE INCENTIVE PROGRAM

As the pandemic worsens locally due to the new ‘delta’ strain, city leaders are considering “containing and mitigating the spread” by offering a $500 bonus to full-time municipal employees who get covid-19 vaccinations before September 10, using federal American Rescue Plan grant money.

Part-time employees would receive $250 and seasonal $125.

An additional $500 bonus to all essential workers employed since the pandemic emergency began on March 1, 2020 is also under consideration, during Monday’s council meeting.

In 2020 there were 370 full-time employees, according to financial auditors.

 

Anonymous said...

save some to give to citizens too.

