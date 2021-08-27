City Gets Prime Real Estate Gift From Walmart

Fairhope, Alabama
"CHARITABLE" DONATION TO CITY
The city council authorized mayor Sullivan to execute an agreement with Walmart Stores East L.P. of Bentonville, Arkansas for their leasehold for 12 acres of land behind their store on CR 48 in east Fairhope ... in return for $100.
The subject property fronts CR 48 on the north, the River Mill neighborhood on the east, and the store's drainage basin on the west side.
FOR SPECIFIED PUBLIC USES ONLY
A condition of the sale stipulated that the property only be used for a police precinct station ... and other stipulated pubic uses, such as library, senior center, fire station, education facility, greenhouse, park, playground, art/culture center, et al.
Some other uses may be permitted as well, with prior approval by the corporation .
Jails are not permitted; a clarification made during the council meeting in answer to a question by councilman Martin.
Complex negotiations for the property have been going on for over two years; one holdup was a change of attorneys for the corporation, according to mayor Sullivan.
Funding for the new police station may be included in next year's municipal budget (FY 2021/22).
