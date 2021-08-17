On Site Employee Medical Clinic Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
|Pecan Ave. clinic location.
|Symbol Healthcare clinic
HEALTH, WELLNESS, DISEASE MANAGEMENT & PREVENTION
The city council approved an agreement with Symbol Healthcare Solutions of Mobile to "provide a medical clinic and health management program for employees and others in the city's health plan ... including spouses dependents and retirees."
The city council is "hopeful that providing the clinic and health management program will save time and money for employees ... as well as the city," according to the Resolution adopted.
Space in the Pecan Avenue warehouse building is to be remodeled for the walk-in clinic that will offer convenient routine medical care as needed such as chronic condition management, common prescriptions filled, routine testing, annual exams, etc.
Employees will still be able to access their own private physicians, drug stores, and other providers through their Blue Cross plan as before, it they want to.
Cost to the city will be $89 per encounter plus miscellaneous costs for generic medications, testing and health management.
Foley and Gulf Shores already have clinics; mayor Sullivan said she used Foley's when employed at Riviera Utilities; and thought it "would be a benefit for our employees."
The clinic is expected to open January, 2022.
|Medication list.
