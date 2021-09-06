Apartments Proposed For North Highway 181

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED ROCKWELL PLACE
During its August meeting, Rockwell Place, a proposed 206-unit apartment complex for the east side of Hwy 181 just north of Hwy 104, was tabled until a future meeting by the city’s planning commission because it did not completely meet criteria in city subdivision regulations (waivers were requested instead). There was also a discrepancy in the paperwork concerning ownership, according to staff.
Although outside of city limits in un-zoned county planning district 14, the 36 acre property is still within the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) where city subdivision regulation requirements still apply.
Planning Department staff recommended denial of the multiple occupancy project plan (FST owner; leased to Corte Land Trust) for lack of connectivity to adjacent properties and for using private streets.
Sawgrass Engineering’s consultant for the project told commissioners it is be similar to the existing Old Battles Place south of town, and that a revised plan is in the works with connections to the south and east; he still argued similar private streets are allowed elsewhere in the county.
City planning director Simmons said just a change of the design of interior streets may be needed for compliance.
The project’s engineer requested their proposal be tabled until a future meeting; city staff suggested a PUD may be more appropriate.
Sewage service for this development is to be provided by the private the BCCS; electric by Riviera, and water by Fairhope utilities.
