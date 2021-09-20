Historic Building Sold To New Orleans Developer

FORMER FAIRHOPE HARDWARE
According to property records, the former Fairhope Hardware Store has been sold to the '301 Fairhope Avenue LLC'; Edward Swingle of New Orleans is the corporation's organizer and Cheryl Stoval the local agent. Purchase price was $1,875,000.
'Baldwin 4 LLC' was the former owner (seller); Wade Baldwin prinicipal agent.
Constructed in the 1920's, it was originally the Peoples' Cooperative General Store, but several other businesses operated there over the years as well (Bill's Dollar store, Piggly Wiggly grocery, etc.). Fairhope Hardware, run by the Bill Baldwin family for decades, closed in 2017.
Swingle also owns Harmony Street Properties LLC a realty company in New Orleans, according to online records.
FORMER OWNER PLANNED RESTORATION
In September 2019, the Fairhope Planning Commission approved a Multiple Occupancy Project request to subdivide the building into a maximum of six commercial units (four on the first floor; up to two on the second).
The building's owner at that time had applied for official state/national historical designation, according to planning commissioner Rebecca Bryant, architect for the project at that time.
The new owner's plans for the building are not known at this time.
