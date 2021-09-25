New Comprehensive Plan Meetings Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
|Planning director Simmons addresses crowd.
|Objectives of planning.
Last Thursday, Becky Rogers and other consultants from Neel-Schaffer Engineering conducted the first of several public meetings planned to help develop a new comprehensive growth plan for the city.
Residents attending the Nix Center event heard a brief presentation about the goals and benefits of comprehensive planning, then received feedback from citizens at individual stations set up around the room.
"What do you want Fairhope to look like in 10-15 years" was the essential question to be answered.
A good comprehensive plan should answer the following questions:
- Where are we now?
- Where are we headed?
- Where do we want to go?
- How do we get there?
Project Objectives:
- Develop community-driven comprehensive land use plan
- Address growth
- Emphasize environmental stewardship
- Provide legal foundation for plan implementation
- Plan sustainable community growth with aspects of green infrastructure
This is the first of several meetings planned around town in a process that could take up to two years, according to the engineers.
A website is to be set up for the project as well: planfairhope.com.
Municipal comprehensive plans are required by law in Alabama, but are not legally binding themselves.
