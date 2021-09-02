Septmber 11th Memorial Exhibit At Library

Fairhope, Alabama
|Giddens Room at library.
20TH ANNIVERSARY
An interactive memorial to the September 11th terrorists attacks, "the day that changed the world," has been set up in the Giddens Room at the library for a two week run.
The exhibit is sponsored by the 9/11 Memorial Museum located at the new World Trade Center in New York: click neverforget.org.
"Located at the World Trade Center in New York City, the 9/11 Memorial
Museum tells the story of 9/11 through media, narratives, and a
collection of monumental and authentic artifacts, presenting visitors
with personal stories of loss, recovery, and hope."
The city will hold its own ceremony on Sept. 10, outside the police station.
|Where were you?
