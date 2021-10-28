ADEM Says Soil Contaminated At Former River Park Grocery

Fairhope, Alabama
|Former River Park Grocery.
|Evaluation October 2021
INVESTIGATION/REMEDIATION UNDERWAY
Various environmental contractors are evaluating soil/groundwater conditions at the former Riverpark Grocery on CR 48 (10563 CR 48 at Blueberry Lane) where five old fuel oil tanks were dug out over a year ago (August 2020).
On September 28th, the state's environmental agency (ADEM) determined that "petroleum products have been released which have either polluted or pose a threat of pollution to waters of the state" and "further site evaluation must occur to determine the extent of the contamination" (see the full letter from ADEM below).
The city's nearby water well is mentioned as a concern.
Total response cost is estimated to be about $100K, to be shared by the owner and the Alabama Tank Trust Fund, according to ADEM documents; current owner of the property is Riverpark Enterprises, LLC (Jimmy Patel). (The estate of Curtis Rewerts is listed as the previous owner.)
According to ADEM public records, PPM Consultants is the primary environmental consultant for the cleanup; Eagle Synergistics for underground imaging, GPRS Inc. for surveys, Test America Inc. for sample testing, and Erwin Remediation Inc. for soil disposal.
|Tanks being dug out August 2020.
|ADEM enforcement letter.
|Topo map of the area.
|Site on CR 48.
