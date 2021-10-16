Saturday, October 16, 2021

City Finally Gets Grant For Dyas Traingle Park

Fairhope, Alabama

GOMESA GRANT AWARDED

After various applications in past years, the city finally received a grant for almost $1 million for a nature park on the northern section of its 'Dyas triangle' property. 

To be called the North Triangle Nature Park, multi-use trails and an outdoor classroom are envisioned for the park according to mayor Sullivan. Earlier plans also included restrooms at a trail head on Veteran's Drive.

Governor Ivey announced recipients of the federally-funded grants yesterday, using the state's share of offshore oil drilling revenue.



Governor's announcment.


at
newspaper, magazine,news , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)