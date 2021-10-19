Daphne Expansion Plans Along Highway 181

Fairhope, Alabama
NEW SHOPPING CENTER PROPOSED
The Daphne city council is considering annexing 54 acres on Highway 181 at St. Michael's Way in county planning district 15 for the proposed St. Michael's Place mixed-use PUD (aprx. 2 miles north of Hwy 104).
Twenty-two acres along the highway are proposed to be commercially-zoned B-2A; and 32 acres behind residential, R-3,6. Ten commercial and 104 residential lots are envisioned by the preliminary conceptual plan (above).
The Dunmore neighborhood, within Daphne city limits, abuts on the north side.
"Pre-zoning" was approved by the Daphne Planning Commission during its October 4th meeting.
Owner of the property is Joseph Manci; 181 Ventures Llc. is the developer, according to documents provided.
An un-named grocery store and pet store were mentioned as possible commercial tenants; there is nothing definitive at this early stage.
This stretch of Hwy 181 is current being four-laned; a Publix grocery/shopping center is currently under construction at Hwy 104, nearby.
