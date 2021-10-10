Dysfunctional Intersection Could Be Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama
|North is up.
|Volanta/Greeno Road.
TURNING LANE TO NOWHERE?
Because of new construction coming in the area, the notorious Volanta Avenue/Greeno Road intersection may see some modifications in coming months.
The intersection is infamous for its left turn lane to nowhere, from southbound on Greeno into a pasture, that blocks traffic trying to turn northbound from Volanta ... and merge onto the busy highway.
A new senior citizen community is planned for the southwest corner, (The Reserve) as well as a small shopping center (about a block north).
State ATRIP-II funding could be applied for funding the improvements there in 2022, according to public works director Johnson; developers of the senior community may be required to provide some funding as well, based upon required traffic studies.
Modifications could involve new turning lanes, a traffic signal, or other methods; the highway is the state department of transportation's responsibility, but the city has some input as well.
Adding more traffic signals on the busy highway is always problematic, since there are so many already.
|Looking northbound on Greeno Rd.
