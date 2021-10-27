Greeno Road Senior Community Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|Main building.
|Volanta side.
CALLED 'THE RESERVE'
Tree clearing and other site work has begun on The Reserve, a 168 unit senior citizen community on 12.6 acres along the west side Greeno road south of the Volanta Road intersection.
104 units will be independent living, 32 assisted, and 32 memory care; Dominion Senior Housing is the owner operator.
The main building will be the largest building in town when finished according to the city's building official; construction could take about a year.
|Site plan.
|Volanta Avenue side.
|Greeno road side.
3 comments:
Appropriate to have this. As expensive as housing around here is I figure only the well healed can afford it. They shouldn’t be driving too much or overcrowding the schools.
Most of the well healed worked hard for their money.
Soon only the very hard working & well healed will be the only ones who can afford to live in Fairhope .
