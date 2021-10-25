Traffic Committee Grapples With Speeding Complaints

Fairhope, Alabama
SPEED BUMPS REQUESTED
During its October meeting, the city's street and traffic control committee was presented with a petition from residents along a stretch of Mershon Street, between Morphy and Nichols Avenues, to have speed bumps installed to slow traffic through their neighborhood.
5,648 vehicles passed through during a traffic study conducted by the police department for two weeks beginning September 20th; 3,373 of those exceeded the 25 mph speed limit, but the median speed was only about 26 mph. (95% were going 35 mph or less; the fastest one recorded was going 51 mph.)
Assistant public works director Ladd thought speed bumps were one of the only ways to ensure compliance with speed limits; but councilman Burrell worried about having too many; "putting them on every street in town."
He said they have been known to cause damage to vehicles, as well.
Burrell suggested something like installing "pinch points" to narrow the lanes may be better. (Ladd called them "bump outs" but planners often refer to such speed-reduction methods as "road diets.")
N. INGLESIDE TOO
Police Chief Hollinghead said two traffic studies had already been done on North Ingleside Avenue between Winn and Central Avenues where speed bumps were also requested some time ago, with similar results: median speed was 27 mph with 95% traveling 36 mph or less. (One was going 87 mph!)
Hollinghead said her main concern there is the high volume: 13,726 vehicles during a two week period beginning last July 11.
Councilman Burrell made a motion to ask the mayor to contact residents/consultants for further study of alternatives ... and consider installing the pinch points (landscaping, cross walks, etc) on both streets before more speed bumps (passed unanimously).
9 comments:
We have current issues that are much more important than speeding cars. Were these speeders vaccinated? If not, there should be a mandatory vaccine required for all speeders. Speeding cars that may cause harm to others is just like unvaccinated speeders that may harm others. Can you imagine if an unvaccinated speeder struck a child with their car and then if the driver rendered assistance to the child and gave the child covid? A 4,000 pound car striking a child is much less dangerous than a child getting covid from a selfish, uneducated, unvaccinated speeding driver.
No tolerance speeding tickets & a beefed up enforcement team would help . The problem is everywhere & not going to improve with out tuff enforcement .
People ought to be allowed to drive as fast at they want to.....it is there right under the constitution.
When drivers see those wires stretced across the street they automatically slow down so those reading are too low. add 10 mph to get real speeds!
Good point about drivers slowing down. Instead of doing all this data collection why not write a few tickets ? Just nabbing a few of the more egregious speeders would really help. You should have plenty of “ business” even at 10 mph over the posted limit.
Unmarked police cars will do the trick.
I know Holinghead knows how to write tickets cause she gave me one four years ago!! :(
Does the Fairhope police not know how to police?
Write tickets. Give a prize for the most tickets written. Burrell will always preserve the status quo.
