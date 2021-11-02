Fairhope Council To Get New Leadership?

Fairhope, Alabama
|October 25, 2021 council meeting.
YEARLY ROTATION PLANNED
To mark its first year in office, the city council is expected to appoint a new council president during its first meeting in November per the city's code of ordinances, Section 2-43: "An election for council president and council pro tempore will be held each November and/or at the pleasure of the city council."
The office is then to rotate to a different member yearly, each November.
In recent history, newly-elected councils have decided to appoint officers only at their first meeting after an election, every four years.
Place one councilman Jack Burrell was first-appointed council president in November of 2012, then again in 2016 and 2020. Lonnie Mixon was council president from 2013 -2016; Debbie Quinn; 2012-2013; Bob Gentle form 2004-2008.
He addressed the impending change during the recent Oct 25th council meeting: "There will be and election for council president ... start a rotation ... like many other cities do ... appreciate the vote of confidence the past nine years ... ."
BURRELL'S TENURE CONTROVERSIAL
Burrell often points to the city's current excellent financial as the primary accomplishment of his tenure; but he clashed at times with both former mayors Kant and Wilson (especially) -- and has been criticized in recent years for his abrasive demeanor and for apparent lack-of-transparency at times conducting meetings, often convening "informal" meetings early (before cameras go on or after they go off) for private "information gathering" sessions arguably exempt from state open meeting laws -- and for encouraging various city committees to similarly find ways around the laws as needed as well.
The Times' has often advocated privately and written several op eds over the years arguing for the opposite: it's in the public interest to find ways to comply with transparency laws instead.
Sources say the current front-runner for the coming year is Jimmy Conyers.
|Councilman Jimmy Conyers.
