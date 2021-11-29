Redevelopment Coming To Old Fairhope Shopping Center

Fairhope, Alabama
|New parcel area.
EASTERN SHORE CENTER
The planning commission approved the request of owner Robert N Graham Llc. to subdivide the existing 7.98 acre out parcel at the Eastern Shore Center on Greeno Road into two lots.
The new, smaller .7 acre lot south of Wingfingers and roughly between the exisiting entrances on Greeno road (diagram below) will reduce overall parking spaces by 92. A landscaped buffer is to seperate the new parcel from the older parking lot.
Commissioner Bryant praised the proposal for removing excessive parking capacity at the shopping center, but worried about new traffic patterns (along with commissioner Martin).
Project engineer Larry Smith said that traffic flow will be a major concern when final plans are drawn up. It is not certain at this time though if a final site plan review by the commission will be triggered, according to city planner Jeffries.
The name of the business that is planning to build there has not yet been released. The shopping center area is zone B-2.
|New .7 acre lot formed.
1 comment:
Now, we're talking! There are indeed many existing parcels that could be torn down and re-built on. Traffic concerns, yes, but at least it is in an established area and not plowing up green space....,,,,,
