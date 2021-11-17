Volanta Park Baseball Addition Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|Conceptual plan.
|Ground work today.
MORE PARKING TOO
Now that football season has ended, construction has begun to build four new baseball ball fields ... and triple the number of parking spaces at the city's Volanta Park on Greeno Road .
One field at the Volanta Avenue entrance will be eliminated to make way for more parking.
The city council included $600K in this year's municipal budget for the project; completion is expected before the 2022 baseball season.
Some changes may be needed to the disc golf course, according to a sign posted at the opening hole (see below).
This is the first phase of a multi-phase project that could eventually enlarge the pool, re-locate and enhance the skate park, construct a new multi-use building, et al. (click).
|Disc golf course.
do we realy need more balfields?
Yes,do have grand kids?
"do we realy need more balfields?"
Not as badly as we need more Ls.
