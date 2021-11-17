Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Volanta Park Baseball Addition Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Conceptual plan.

Ground work today.

MORE PARKING TOO

Now that football season has ended, construction has begun to build four new baseball ball fields ... and triple the number of parking spaces at the city's Volanta Park on Greeno Road .

One field at the Volanta Avenue entrance will be eliminated to make way for more parking.

The city council included $600K in this year's municipal  budget for the project; completion is expected before the 2022 baseball season.

Some changes may be needed to the disc golf course, according to a sign posted at the opening hole (see below).

This is the first phase of a multi-phase project that could  eventually enlarge the pool, re-locate and enhance the skate park, construct a new multi-use building, et al. (click).



Disc golf course.


at
newspaper, magazine,news , , , ,

3 comments:

anonymouse said...

do we realy need more balfields?

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Unknown said...

Yes,do have grand kids?

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Waly the Lama said...

"do we realy need more balfields?"

Not as badly as we need more Ls.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)