Baldwin School Board District Boundaries Adjusted

Fairhope, Alabama
BASED ON 2020 CENUS DATA
During its December 7th meeing the Baldwin County School Board adjusted the boundaries for its seven-member distict map per Alabama Code 16-8-1, to conform with population changes in the 2020 census data.
30,965 was found to be the "ideal" population for each district and aligning each district with existing feeder patterns as much as possible one of the criteria used. (There are 45 schools in eight feeder pattterns.)
Fairhope's District six shrank somewhat, in its southern part (see old map at bottom).
|Previous map.
