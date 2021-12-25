City Gets New East Side Park Land

Fairhope, Alabama
|New city park.
RIVER MILL
The city council voted to accept the donation of Parcel D from the Single Tax Corporation at the entrance to the River Mill neighborhood as a city park.
The corporation spent about $100K improving the site before the donation according to mayor Sullivan (sod, irrigation, etc.); a sidewalk is to be installed along CR 48 as well. Other amenities will be added later as well. Some of the site is wetlands, subject to flooding.
WAL MART DONATION HELD UP
Sullivan told the Times the donation of land behind the nearby Wal Mart store is still in the hands of the corporation's attorneys; when the deal is consumated the city will have five years to construct a police precint station there as a condition of the donation. Remain land may be used for other public purposes.
