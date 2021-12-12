City To Pump Brakes On "Overwhelming" Growth Rate?

Fairhope, Alabama
BUILDING MORATORIUM PROPOSED
Details are still sketchy at the moment, but Monday the city council will consider enacting a moratorium on applications for new subdivisions and multiple occupancy projects, outside city limits in the city's planning jurisdiction:
"Ordinance - An Ordinance of the City of Fairhope to Protect the Health, Safety, and General
Welfare of the People relating to Subdivision Regulations, and Declaring a Moratorium of the
Filing of Subdivision and Multiple Occupancy Project Applications outside the City Limit within
the Planning Jurisdiction; and any real property that annexes into the City during the Moratorium
shall also be subject to the Moratorium."
Projects already in the pipeline would not be affected.
GROWTH OUTPACING RESOURCES
When asked about it by the Times, council president Conyers cited several factors for the pause:
"The rapid growth is far outpacing our ability to keep up with needed
upgrades and further expansion of utility infrastructure, starting the
process to update comprehensive plan, as well as a few other
issues. Overwhelmed utilities and planning departments were some of the
driving factors, but the pending zoning votes could be another reason to consider a moratorium."
Councilman Burrell said he also will be supporting the pause.
A similar pause was enacted in January of 2017, and lasted for nine months (click).
|Planning jurisdiction in green.
