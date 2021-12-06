Comprehensive Growth Plan Meetings Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
|Preliminary findings.
THOMPSON HALL ROAD FIRE STATION
Consultants from Neel-Schaffer revealed preliminary findings from the series of neighborhood meetings that have been going on since October.
When asked "what do you like about Fairhope," the majority so far replied safety/low crime rate. Friendly people, walk-ablity and small town feel followed (chart at top).
When asked "what would you change about Fairhope," the majority responded control the growth, followed by more zoning, multi-modal connectivity et al (second chart above).
Affordable housing, traffic congestion, and various environmental issues were also mentioned.
|December 2nd meeting.
|Other important issues identified.
