Fairhope Sewage System Expansion Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
Materials and equipment are being staged for the next phase of the expansion of the city's sewage conveyance system capacity ... to provide service to rapidly growing areas on the east side of town along Highway 181.
Installation of a 16" sewer force main (pipe) from Ingleside Drive to Bishop Road should begin early next year and then new 12"' mains out to Hwy 181 via Fairhope Avenue and CR 13/Hwy 104 later in the year, according to the Wastewater Deparement's five year capital plan budget.
Force mains are pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure from the discharge side of a pump or pneumatic ejector to a discharge point. Pumps or compressors located in a lift station provide the
energy for wastewater conveyance in force mains.
A-Long Boring was the low bidder for this stage of the project: $1.6 million.
Motorists should expect traffic delays in the areas affected when installation begins.
Final costs are to be shared by the city, federal grants, and developers/owners of the new eastside projects per city subdivision/building regulations; exact percentages still to be determined.
Other mains and various lift stations around town are also to be upgraded, according to the 5 year plan.
The city's wastewater treatment plant is still at only about 65% capacity, during normal opertions. (Infiltration by heavy rainfalll may overwhelm the system at times, however.)
