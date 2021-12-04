Fly Creek Dock Repairs Started

Fairhope, Alabama
DAMAGED BY HURRICANE SALLY
Repairs to about 125 feet of the city piers along Fly Creek has finally started; Asphat Services was the low bidder at $330K.
Heavy rainfall associated with hurricane Sally in September of 2020 caused the damage; most of the repair cost will be covered by FEMA.
Two finger piers will be replaced as well.
DREDGING STILL GOING ON TOO
Greenco Services is continuing dredging around the area as well; cost not to exceed $150K. Displaced sand is being deposited on nearby beaches.
No comments:
Post a Comment