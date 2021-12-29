Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Global Anti-Communist Campaign Visits Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Fairhope pier.



 CHINA'S LEADERSHIP CRITICIZED

A group of vehicles mostly displaying New York license plates stopped at the municipal pier this afternoon for singing and a photo op.

Signs and flags on the vehicles indicated dis-satisfaction with current Chinese leadership, and blamed it for the covid pandemic, among other things. (Website Endccp.com)

The protesters appeared to be predominantly Chinese themselves.

A Fairhope police officer monotoring the situation told the Times no permit was necessary for such free speech activity.



 


Anonymous said...

Free speech in action. They'd be shot in China!

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

