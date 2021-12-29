Global Anti-Communist Campaign Visits Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Fairhope pier.
CHINA'S LEADERSHIP CRITICIZED
A group of vehicles mostly displaying New York license plates stopped at the municipal pier this afternoon for singing and a photo op.
Signs and flags on the vehicles indicated dis-satisfaction with current Chinese leadership, and blamed it for the covid pandemic, among other things. (Website Endccp.com)
The protesters appeared to be predominantly Chinese themselves.
A Fairhope police officer monotoring the situation told the Times no permit was necessary for such free speech activity.
1 comment:
Free speech in action. They'd be shot in China!
