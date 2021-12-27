Summit Street Homeowners Getting Erosion Relief

Fairhope, Alabama
Big Mouth Gully area (west side).
Gully walls eroding.
HURRICANE SALLY RELATED
The back yards of several homes along N. Summit Street (north of Oak Avenue) that are threatened by the eroding Big Mouth gully will be getting relief, thanks to a $760, 602 National Resources Conservation Service grant; the city's share of that should be about $290K (matching funds).
A main sewage pipeline runs near the edge on the other (east) side of this gully as well, to the treatment plant at the end of Church Street.
Mayor Sullivan said she would meet with Single Tax Corporation board members to see if they would want to chip in as well, since the lots are part of the Colony. (202 to 256 N. Summit.)
After the mayor negotiated the amout downwards by about $100K (because there was only one bidder); the city council awarded the contract to John G. Walton Construction for that not-to-exceed amount; the same company just completed a similar project in Quail Creek.
Since the Quail Creek project ran way over initial cost estimates, it is uncertain at this point if there will be any NRCS funds left for a third project tha twas planned, gully stabilization adjacent Fairwood Avenue (also a part of the Big Mouth gully system).
The NRCS is a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Council's Resolution.
NRCS project location.
Drain pipes installed by residents above.
Back yards affected.
