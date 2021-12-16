New Fairhope Airport Tax Now In Effect

Fairhope, Alabama
DECEMBER AIRPORT AUTHORITY MEETING
The 2% surcharge on most goods and services at the airport went into effect on December 1st, according to the authority's attorney Josh Myrick (seated at right in the photo). Charges now accruing will be due January 20th, he said.
The authority passed the new tax last August, to go into effect on October 1st, but subsequently delayed implementation until December 1st to allow more time for compliance.
At least one business there has expressed dissatisfaction with the new tax, given they already pay a leases for authority property. Continenal Motors operates an engine repair facility there; there are other small flight training and similar businesses as well.
The city's $320K yearly subsidy of the airport could be reduced, depending on the level of revenue the authority receives from new tax.
OTHER MATTERS
*The application for a $59K Amercian Rescue Plan grant is being finalized.
*Two more private hangars are to be constructed on the east side, but utilities will have to be installed by the owners.
