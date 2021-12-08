New Knoll Park Hotel Plan Gets Chilly Reception

Fairhope, Alabama
"INFORMAL" PLAN CRITIQUED
After hearing informally about a proposal for a 39 room hotel on the northeast corner of Bayview and Fairhope Avenues across from Knoll Park, planning commission members recommended representatives for the project (Fabre Engineering) go back to the drawing board concerning the number of onsite parking spaces and other design issues ... before the final plans are officially presented to the board at a later date.
Planning department manager Simmons said that although current zoning (B-3b) permits a hotel on the site by right, other technical issues were more subjective and hence the applicant sought the informal hearing for more feedback.
Subsequent formal site plan and multiple occupancy project public hearings will be scheduled as necessary, he added.
The applicant is proposing to provide 22 "onsite" parking spaces (with credit for bike parking spaces) supplemented by available on street parking (up to 44 spaces) to meet the required 40 spaces. Also re-plating the three existing lots into one will be needed Simmons said, even though smaller lots are traditional in that neighborhood.
FEEDBACK FROM COMMISSION
Commissioner Bryant said she struggled to see how the required number of units could be attained to meet current city parking, landscaping, and building height ordinances. Bryant: "Its the scale."
Commissioner Dyas agreed that parking is the main issue; but also mentioned intangible "cultural issues" to make the design more appropriate for the neighborhood.
Councilman Martin, the city council's current representative on the commission, suggested they "go back to the drawing board" and address parking, height, and design issues to better-fit the neighborhood.
ENGINEER RESPONDS
An engineer for the project asked if the commission wanted 100% parking "on site" and was told yes by chairman Bryant.
Fabre Engineering, Inc. is designing the project for owner Senna, Inc.
STILL NO HISTORIC PRESERVATION REQUIREMENTS
This is the home of George Knowles (aka "father" Knowles) an early single taxer, built in 1906. According to local historians adjacent Knoll Park bears his name, although the spelling is different.
The city currently has no formal regulations requiring preservation of older homes and building, or architectural guidelines.
Numerous small hotels and businesses have operated in the neighborhood since the city's founding, including the famous Colonial Inn on Mobile Street.
1 comment:
Instead of a monolithic monstrosity that sticks out like a sore thumb, Fairhope should have an architectural committee that reviews all new building permits and apply architectural standards that reflect the area's theme such as colonial, Spanish, or French.
