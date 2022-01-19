Airport Authority Votes To Extend Lease Termination Discussions

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT
During a special meeting tonight at the Nix Center, the Airport Authority accepted a proposal from airport operator Continental Motors to suspend various proposed lease terminations that were supposed to be effective today ... until March 31st, to allow time for more negotiations between the parties in a lawsuit filed last December by the Authority concerning the airport operator's performance and other related matters.
NEGOTIATIONS TO CONTINUE
According to terms of the continuation letter (see below):
*A meeting of all parties involved is to take place before Feb 18.
* In return Continental will extend hangar leases until March 31, and notify lessees immediately.
* The Authority agrees to take no action terminating Continental's lease pending outcome of negotiations.
*The Authority extends response time to the lawsuit.
A Continental representative present said another meeting with the hangar tenants was scheduled for this Friday as well.
SUB COMMITTEE APPOINTED
The Authority also voted to establish a two-member subcommittee to study options for replacing Continental as airport operator, when/if that should happen (Boothe, Groner).
|Extension letter from Continental.
