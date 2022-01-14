Another RV Park Approved East Of Town

Fairhope, Alabama
|Baldwin County Planning Commission
CALLED 'RIVER GARDENS'
During its January 6 meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved plans for River Gardens, a 49-space recreational vehicle park located on 11.46 acres, about 1/4 mile east of Fish River on CR 48, within un-zoned county planning district 14. (City planning jurisdiction currently ends at the River.)
Water will be provided by city of Fairhope, sewer by Baldwin County Sewer Service. No traffic study was required.
This will be the third RV park to locate east of Fairhope in recent years, the first, Fairhope Motorcoach, was constructed on Hwy 104 (east of Higbee Rd.) about four years ago; another one nearby on Hwy 181 is under construction now (Fairhope Landing).
|Location.
