Citizen Questions New Bay Bridge Plan's Feasibility

|ESMPO Jan 26, 2022 meeting.
ESMPO POLICY BOARD MEETING
Fairhope resident Dr. Louis Campomenosi questioned the financial feasibility of the new more-economical Mobile Bay I-10 bridge proposal this morning and asked the board to get personal assurances from the governor before he could officially endorse the project on behalf of his Common Sense Campaign organization.
The organization was instrumental in defeating the original $6.50 toll plan two years ago.
Campomenosi: "In the governor's state of the state address, she talked about a six lane highway from Theodore to Irvington, a four lane from Mobile to Tuscaloosa, but no where said anything about this (bridge) project ... seems to me it's incumbent on you all to reach out ... and get a commitment from her."
"It's a matter of trust ... $2.50 toll ... depends on her support. She has a political fight coming up ... is this a political play to gain favor down here?"
Policy Board Chairman Burrell replied the governor authorized ALDOT and its director Cooper "to work with us on the project" and "think she's in support."
Burrell added the last time he was in Montgomery many state legislators seemed aware of the project as well ("it's on their radar").
Burrell: "Can ask ... don't know she's playing politics with this ...(but) if someone is ... and it is the right thing to do (new bridge plan) ... we may be ok with that ... can run that up the flagpole ... see what they say."
